Advertisement

Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina

By Anisa Snipes, Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 3-year-old child has died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports at 5:50 p.m. that the child, who was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family, had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and had been carried by the current.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson,and Oconee counties were dispatched to the falls to rescue the child, WHNS reported.

Just before nightfall, the 3-year-old little girl was found dead and entrapped in an area of the waterfall. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday.

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls.”

Hall reminded people to view the falls from a safe distance from a designated viewing area, following safety precautions.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire
Next month, the Joshs are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Smoke billowed from manhole covers in Times Square on Sunday.
Manhole cover explosion caused some to panic in New York’s Times Square
Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved...
Mimi Reinhard, who typed up Schindler’s list, dies at 107
Smoke billowed from manhole covers in Times Square on Sunday.
Times Square manhole cover blasts cause panic
Meet Monterey! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now