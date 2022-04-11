Advertisement

Troopers wrap-up distracted driving initiative

The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a week-long enforcement and education effort focused on...
The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a week-long enforcement and education effort focused on distracted driving. The U Drive. U Text. U Pay. initiative was part of a nationwide effort during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a week-long enforcement and education effort focused on distracted driving. The U Drive. U Text. U Pay. initiative was part of a nationwide effort during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“April is set aside to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving, but our troopers’ educational efforts continue year-round,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all drivers to make safety their priority, eliminate distractions, and keep their focus on the road.”

During the effort, which ran from April 4 through April 10, troopers arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence and issued citations for speeding (292), no seat belt (11), improper child restraint (5), open alcohol container (16), minor in possession (6), driving under suspension (29), no proof of insurance (26), and use of a handheld wireless communication device (1). Troopers also performed 312 motorist assists throughout the week.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $14,160 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. The Nebraska Department of Transportation offers resources to educate young drivers on the dangers of distracted driving. To learn more, visit the Buckle Up Phone Down page on the NDOT website.

Troopers are also available to give educational presentations to young drivers throughout the state. To request a presentation or safety demonstration, contact your local troop area Community Service Officer. Contact information is available at the NSP website.

