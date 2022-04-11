Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful storm system will roll through the Central and Southern Plains Tuesday and Wednesday...bringing parts of 10-11 Country a severe weather threat...

A variety of weather conditions will be present across our region on Tuesday. Warm, moist air arrives ahead of a cold front during the day...giving us a chance for scattered showers in the morning...and then allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s and 80s over central and eastern Nebraska by afternoon. Behind the aforementioned front...highs will only reach the 50s and 60s. A “punch” of drier air will also be found near the front...so fire danger will once again be high for much of the region...and that “dry line” may also be an initiation point for thunderstorms later in the day. There is also expected to be considerable wind shear with this system which will add to the instability of the atmosphere as winds turn with height...and help create the potential for rotating thunderstorms. There is still significant uncertainty about the location and timing of thunderstorm development Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night...but “if” thunderstorms develop in your area...some will certainly turn severe...with large hail...damaging winds...and tornadoes all possible. The most “likely” period for ‘storm development would be from late-afternoon Tuesday...into Tuesday night. Behind the front...windy and much cooler weather will overspread the region for Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Categories - SPC (KOLN)

Lows Monday night will remain relatively mild as an increasing south wind develops...with most of us holding in the 40s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will range from the 50s and 60s in the west...to the 70s and 80s for most of central and eastern Nebraska...and it will be windy.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Lows Tuesday night will be turning much colder...with readings in the teens...the 20s...and the 30s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will be windy and quite chilly as well...with gusty northwest winds holding temperatures in the 30s...40s and 50s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day outlook highlights the summer-like temperatures and severe weather threat for Tuesday...then turns us seasonably cool and keeps us there for most of the rest of the week. Small precipitation chances return again by the upcoming weekend...with some rain showers possible...and there might be some snow showers mixing in during the overnight periods late Saturday and late Sunday...that’s right...I said some “snow” is possible at times over the weekend...

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

