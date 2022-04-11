Ukrainian Lincoln Police officer shares impact of war on family

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 2020, Vitaliy Kravets became a Lincoln Police officer.

“I was looking for something where I can use my ambitions and my knowledge to help the people and I chose LPD, I went through the academy and right now I try to be as useful as I can, and to serve the Lincoln community,” Kravets says.

Before moving to Lincoln, Officer Kravets and his wife lived in Kansas, then New York City. It was a friend from Kansas who suggested they look into living in Nebraska.

“In Lincoln, Nebraska I found what I was looking for.”

But both he and his wife were born and raised in Ukraine.

“Me and my wife, we moved to U.S. almost eight years ago in May 2014 when the first stage of this invasion started, cause technically it started almost eight years ago by invading some parts of Ukraine.”

Kravets says their friends and entire family still live there. He calls his parents twice daily to check in.

“It’s the best feeling when you call them and they answer the phone,” he says. “At least for today they are safe, they were able physically to pick up the phone so they are not injured, and so it makes my life much, much better.”

Kavets’ family is in Dokuchaievsk, a town north of Mariupol that is currently controlled by Russia. But as of now, he says they still have electricity and internet access.

“They had all necessary supplies that this time. We don’t know of course what could happen tomorrow.”

Kravets says his family doesn’t have many options to leave, and that going east or west could be even more dangerous.

When the invasion into Ukraine began, Officer Kravets says he even considered going back and using his skills as a police officer here to help others there.

“It’s something I was fighting inside myself but I decided that being here with my wife and kids here in the U.S. probably will be more beneficial for my family [than] to be in Ukraine,” he says. “It’s a real war, you have to be ready for any consequences that might happen. Today you could be alive and tomorrow no, so you have to think really thoroughly before you make this decision”

He says seeing the devastation of his first home is indescribable.

“I think it is probably the most horrific, horrible time for my life, and knowing that being here in the U.S., I can’t do a lot being here.”

Kravets hasn’t seen his family in Ukraine since he moved to the U.S. His family had plans to visit in 2020, the the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled their trip.

Last year, they rescheduled the visit for this summer - but then the war broke out.

“I hope still to fly hopefully this summer, this fall, see my friends and my parents. It’s my goal, it’s my wish but if its going to work or no, I’m not sure.”

Kravets says seeing the world come together to supply the Ukrainian people and military with resources and support has been incredibly touching. He hopes the Ukrainian people continue to stand their ground, and that Russian President Putin calls off his invasion.

