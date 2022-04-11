United States Honor Flag to honor Chief Krull

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Honor Network is announcing a memorial for Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull.

The United States Honor Flag will arrive in Elwood Monday morning.

The U.S. Honor Flag is honoring the service and sacrifice of Chief Krull in a ceremony open to the public at 10:00 a.m., Monday at the Elwood Civic Center, 104 Rockford Street, Elwood, Nebraska.

The U.S. Honor Flag is a single American flag. It has traveled over 7 million miles since it was gifted to Chris Heisler by the Texas House of Representatives shortly after 9/11. Since, it has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, and over 213 times around the earth aboard the Spaceshuttle Atlantis in 2011. It has honored thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and the U.S. Armed Forces.

Custom USHF gloves are used to handle the United States Honor Flag. The gloves used during the memorial will be gifted to Chief Krull’s family.

As the U.S. Honor Flag honors those who serve and protect, it is a constant reminder to Americans and the world, of the service and sacrifice made by the brave men and women it honors. It also educates and inspires. The U.S. Honor Flag is on an endless journey for our heroes. Monday, it will pause and the flag we salute will help salute Chief Krull.

To learn more about the U.S. Honor Flag: https://youtu.be/9G7j9W5CNX8

On Wednesday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m., a Level 1 Funeral for Chief Darren Krull will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, 703 Smith Avenue, Elwood, Nebraska. The Nebraska Serious Injury and Line of Duty Death Response Team are noting that those Emergency Service members wishing to attend should contact Rachel Kolman via call, text, or e-mail at 402-340-8141 or rkoneillpd@gmail.com, advising the number of personnel and apparatus attending by no later than Tuesday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m.

Further, apparatus and personnel should arrive no later than 9:00 a.m. on April 13.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.