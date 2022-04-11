World Parkinson’s Disease Day: Resources in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - April 11 is World Parkinson’s Disease Day and April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, bringing people together around Lincoln to spread awareness and provide resources to anyone impacted.

Brian Reetz is a Parkinson’s awareness volunteer, and said the month of April is a great time to connect people in Lincoln to resources and make sure they aren’t alone in their journey.

“Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s aren’t talked about as much as a lot of other things that we hear in the community,” Reetz said, “The more that we can talk about them the more I think people will find out and realize the things that are going on and I think more research can take place to help because there’s just no cure for it.”

Below are Parkinson’s resources in Lincoln:

- Private Facebook group for anyone living with Parkinson’s or have a family member impacted.

- The Key, a home care facility that specializes in Parkinson’s patients.

- Hope First Physical Therapy, physical therapy support for anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

- This Google Doc has a complete list of resources throughout Nebraska.

