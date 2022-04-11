Advertisement

World Parkinson’s Disease Day: Resources in Lincoln

April 11 is World Parkinson’s Disease Day and April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, bringing people together around Lincoln to spread awareness and provide reso
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - April 11 is World Parkinson’s Disease Day and April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, bringing people together around Lincoln to spread awareness and provide resources to anyone impacted.

Brian Reetz is a Parkinson’s awareness volunteer, and said the month of April is a great time to connect people in Lincoln to resources and make sure they aren’t alone in their journey.

“Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s aren’t talked about as much as a lot of other things that we hear in the community,” Reetz said, “The more that we can talk about them the more I think people will find out and realize the things that are going on and I think more research can take place to help because there’s just no cure for it.”

Below are Parkinson’s resources in Lincoln:

- Private Facebook group for anyone living with Parkinson’s or have a family member impacted.

- The Key, a home care facility that specializes in Parkinson’s patients.

- Hope First Physical Therapy, physical therapy support for anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

- This Google Doc has a complete list of resources throughout Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

Ahead of Nebraska’s red vs white spring game, 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan was able to sit down...
1-on-1 with Nebraska senior tight end Travis Vokolek
World Parkinson’s Disease Day: Resources in Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Josh Fight
"Josh Fight" coming back to Lincoln