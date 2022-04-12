Blowing dust, drifting smoke cause hazardous driving conditions in Gosper and Furnas County
Highway 283 open, but exercise extreme caution
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell advised drivers to avoid traveling along Highway 283 between Elmwood and Arapahoe in south-central Nebraska. With continued windy conditions, dust and smoke from smoldering creek bottoms and hot spots, visibility is greatly reduced.
Powell said agencies continue working in the region, putting a lot of water on areas of concern and monitoring flare-ups.
State officials estimate that about 35,000 acres have burned in the fire that began last Thursday when a dead tree was blown into a power line.
