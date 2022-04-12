Advertisement

Fire destroys historic Ashland house

Israel Beetison House
Israel Beetison House(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The call went out at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday that a historic house southeast of Ashland, Nebraska was on fire. The first officer to arrive reported it was fully engulfed in flames.

In the end, the Israel Beetison House just off the Mahoney exit of Interstate 80 was destroyed.

The Ashland Fire Department had to take defensive measures to put the fire out.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause.

According to the city of Ashland, the house was built in 1874-1875 and was listed on the National Register in 1976. It was sold in 1999 and had been vacant ever since.

A team of consultants involving the city and developer conducted an on-site evaluation in February of this year to evaluate the house’s structural integrity and condition of historic fabric.

It found the house will need structural stabilization and total renovation. A renovation would cost about $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...
Little Big Town to perform in Lincoln July 28.
Little Big Town announces concert in Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
The U.S. Honor Flag will honor the service and sacrifice of Fire Chief Darren Krull on Monday.
United States Honor Flag to honor Chief Krull

Latest News

Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen fire chief
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Fallen fire chief honored Monday with U.S. Honor Flag.
The Honor Network honors fallen fire chief
Firefighters working on hot spots west of Edison
Governor Ricketts visits south central Nebraska to discuss “Road 739 Fire”