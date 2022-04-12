Advertisement

Governor Ricketts visits south central Nebraska to discuss “Road 739 Fire”

Gosper/Furnas County wildfire
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday, Governor Ricketts traveled to Holdrege to meet with locals following the outbreak of the Road 739 Fire in Gosper County. The fire, made its way into Furnas County, west of Edison and east of Arapahoe, over 20 miles away, in one day due to high winds. Approximately 35,000 acres burned, 8 homes, and at least 45 outbuildings were destroyed. Additional damage is being assessed daily across the 22-mile-long stretch affected.

Aerial view of Edison (right) and fire path.
Aerial view of Edison (right) and fire path.(Melanie Standiford)

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reports that representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and several local officials and community members met at the Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area.

The conversation focused on the needs of landowners and first responders as they look toward a long road of recovery. Impacted infrastructure and the scarcity of available resources to replace what was damaged in the fire were among the top concerns.

Following that meeting, Governor Ricketts and emergency management leadership traveled to Arapahoe to speak with fire chiefs Brian Sisson and Wesley Hock who were in charge of the overall response to the fire. During a tour of the area to survey the damage, Chief Hock was able to discuss the many challenges first responders faced while fighting this fire.

Holbrook Volunteer Fire Fighter Tiffany Hock said, “This is devastating to our area.”

Area burned in Furnas County, northwest of Edison
Area burned in Furnas County, northwest of Edison(Melanie Standiford)
Nebraska National Guard assistance in Gosper County. Also helping in Furnas County.
Nebraska National Guard assistance in Gosper County. Also helping in Furnas County.(Melanie Standiford)
Burn scar from Gosper to Furnas County, over 20 miles long.
Burn scar from Gosper to Furnas County, over 20 miles long.(Melanie Standiford)
Firefighters working on hot spots west of Edison
Firefighters working on hot spots west of Edison(Melanie Standiford)
Aerial view of Arapahoe (right) and fire path
Aerial view of Arapahoe (right) and fire path(Melanie Standiford)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire

Latest News

LPD investigators Tim Cronin and Matthew Franken were honored for their work in solving the...
Two LPD investigators receive Mayoral Award of Excellence for solving two-year homicide investigation
Governor Ricketts visits south central Nebraska to discuss The Road 739 Fire
During April, which is Donate Life Month, Live On Nebraska is honoring organ-donor Anne Juarez....
Remembering Anne’s Gift: Nebraska mom’s high-impact organ donation recognized during Donate Life Month
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...