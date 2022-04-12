Governor Ricketts visits south central Nebraska to discuss “Road 739 Fire”

ARAPAHOE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday, Governor Ricketts traveled to Holdrege to meet with locals following the outbreak of the Road 739 Fire in Gosper County. The fire, made its way into Furnas County, west of Edison and east of Arapahoe, over 20 miles away, in one day due to high winds. Approximately 35,000 acres burned, 8 homes, and at least 45 outbuildings were destroyed. Additional damage is being assessed daily across the 22-mile-long stretch affected.

Aerial view of Edison (right) and fire path. (Melanie Standiford)

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reports that representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and several local officials and community members met at the Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area.

The conversation focused on the needs of landowners and first responders as they look toward a long road of recovery. Impacted infrastructure and the scarcity of available resources to replace what was damaged in the fire were among the top concerns.

Following that meeting, Governor Ricketts and emergency management leadership traveled to Arapahoe to speak with fire chiefs Brian Sisson and Wesley Hock who were in charge of the overall response to the fire. During a tour of the area to survey the damage, Chief Hock was able to discuss the many challenges first responders faced while fighting this fire.

Holbrook Volunteer Fire Fighter Tiffany Hock said, “This is devastating to our area.”

“We are all thankful for the support of all who have helped supply food, lodging, and extra services.”

Area burned in Furnas County, northwest of Edison (Melanie Standiford)

Nebraska National Guard assistance in Gosper County. Also helping in Furnas County. (Melanie Standiford)

Burn scar from Gosper to Furnas County, over 20 miles long. (Melanie Standiford)

Firefighters working on hot spots west of Edison (Melanie Standiford)

Aerial view of Arapahoe (right) and fire path (Melanie Standiford)

