Governor Ricketts visits south central Nebraska to discuss The Road 739 Fire

(James Taylor)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Ricketts traveled to Holdrege on Monday to meet with locals following the outbreak of the Road 739 Fire.

Representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and several local officials and community members met at the Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area following a major wildfire that burned thousands of acres across a 22-mile-long stretch of land in Furnas and Gosper Counties.

Conversation focused on the needs of landowners and first responders as they look toward a long road of recovery. Impacted infrastructure and the scarcity of available resources to replace what was damaged in the fire were among the top concerns.

Following that meeting, Governor Ricketts and emergency management leadership traveled to Arapahoe to speak with fire chiefs Brian Sisson and Wesley Hock who were in charge of the overall response to the fire. During a tour of the area to survey the damage, Chief Hock was able to discuss the many challenges first responders faced while fighting this fire.

