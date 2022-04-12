The Honor Network honors fallen fire chief

ELWOOD, Neb. (KNOP) - The family, friends, and community of fallen Fire Chief Darren Krull of Elwood gathered Monday in Krull’s honor. At the Elwood Civic Center in Elwood, at a 10 a.m. ceremony, the community stood in silence as local law enforcement and The Honor Network founder and president Chris Heisler shared the very special story behind the U.S. Honor Flag, before presenting it for Chief Krull’s family to see.

The U.S. Honor Flag has been at ground zero to honor the victims of 9/11. It has been to the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. It has traveled millions of miles, including several trips around Earth in 2011 aboard the Spaceshuttle Atlantis. And now, it has been to Elwood, Nebraska. While it has been hand-delivered to thousands of funerals and memorial services, it has only done so for very special occasions, and only for American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and the U.S. Armed Forces.

And while the reason for its visit is devastating, it is important, says Heisler, and even necessary, to honor the service and sacrifice of these men and women who rush fearlessly into the face of danger.

Fire Chief Darren Krull spent years rushing toward danger to keep others safe. His time as a firefighter numbered over 37 years. Most recently, he was a firefighter in Gosper County for the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Krull’s aunt said she is grateful to The Honor Network for bringing the U.S. Honor Flag to honor her nephew.

“I’m thankful for them doing this and honoring his love for firefighting and the passion he had.”

Deb Wells said a man came through the receiving line Monday at the ceremony. She said he told her that Chief Krull had saved his life. The man told her he knew he had to come so he could tell the family just what Chief Krull had meant to him. Deb Wells said the ceremony was very special.

“This is just a token of what he spent 37 years doing. And it just means the world to us.”

Two of Chief Krull’s uncles traveled to Elwood to witness the ceremony and attend their nephew’s funeral, scheduled for Wednesday. They say they are “very proud of Darren.” Bob Wells of Arizona is grateful for everyone remembering his nephew in such a special way. Chuck Wells of Omaha hopes others will recognize those who “run toward trouble” to help others.

“Hopefully young kids will listen to the older generation. This is the respect that should be given to people who run toward trouble and not those that run away from it. Darren was a person who was always in a hurry, but he was never in a hurry for himself. He was always in a hurry to go help someone.”

Chuck Wells shared a memory of Chief Krull as a child.

“My wife and I had him as our ring bearer 48-years ago, so it’s been a long time. He was five years old. And I remember he was having a lot of trouble that day because we couldn’t find a shirt that fit. So he was having a lot of trouble with that. It was a big shirt, and that just bothered him to death. We got through it and he’s been special in my heart since then. I have two girls, and I love and honor and cherish them very much, but Darren was kind of my boy and I appreciate everything he ever did for me. He was always the friendliest kid around. And when we had family get-togethers, he was always an organizer. He always made sure everybody had something to eat and something to drink and everybody knew everybody. We are just so proud of him. And hopefully, hopefully, his memory will be cherished by other people too.

U.S. Honor Flag Ceremony for family of Fire Chief Darren Krull. (Darren's uncles, Chuck Wells of Omaha area, and Bob Wells of Mesa, Arizona). (Melanie Standiford)

“He helped, and rendered aid. And he gave his life. So we brought the United States Honor Flag to honor him and to share it with his family and this community. And we always tell folks, if in their darkest hour if we can bring some sense of comfort then that sacrifice is absolutely not going to be forgotten. That’s what we do. And it’s personal, having been at Ground Zero and seeing the sacrifices thousands of people that were there made. Being in Iraq and Afghanistan and seeing the sacrifice of our soldiers, and then traveling around the United States being in the military. My wife, Cindy, and I being in the military and federal law enforcement, and city law enforcement, see so many men and women who are taken from us in horrific ways, whether it be an accident or police officers, firefighters, or paramedics getting shot. This flag represents that badge, represents that courage, represents that honor and integrity, and everything that we do is about what they do and why they do it.”

Heisler said it is an incredible opportunity to honor Chief Krull. This man served as a firefighter for 37 years, serving his community in a selfless way for years, and then going to Elwood with that same selfless service without any hesitation.

Chris Heisler, Founder and President of The Honor Network (Melanie Standiford)

Flags at half-staff for Chief Krull. (Melanie Standiford)

During the ceremony, Gosper County law enforcement removed the flag from its case. They took turns gently holding it above their hearts. The officers showed it to those present, turned the flag, saluted the flag, and replaced the flag upright on its case for all to see. Special gloves are worn each time it is handled as part of the ceremony, and to keep oils off the flag. The gloves are only worn once. After the presentation, the gloves are often given to the family as a keepsake memento of the honorable occasion. Chief Krull’s wife was given two sets of gloves.

Funeral services for Fire Chief Darren Krull are being planned for Wednesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m., at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood.

