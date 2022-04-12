Advertisement

Mueller named Big Ten Athlete of the Week

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Calvin Mueller was named the Big Ten Athlete of the Week as the conference announced its weekly honors Tuesday afternoon. Mueller is the second Husker to receive the award this season, alongside Roni Hietaranta who was given the award on January 25.

The Bruchkoebl, Germany native had a strong showing against two conference teams this past week as he finished 2-0 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles play. He started the week with a win in consecutive sets in the No. 3 spot over Illinois’ No. 51 Olivier Stuart. Mueller then followed that performance with a victory over Northwestern’s No. 94 Simen Bratholm in a three-set thriller.

In doubles play, Mueller teamed with William Gleason to gather two wins against the Fighting Illini and Wildcats in the No. 3 spot. They won both matches convincingly, marking the first time the duo has paired up in the spring.

Up next, the Huskers hit the road this weekend to continue conference play as they face Purdue on Saturday and Indiana on Sunday.

