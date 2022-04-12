Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers approve proposed Colorado canal project

Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process
Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process(Ellis Wiltsey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would let the state build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River, a project steeped in fears about the Denver area’s growing water consumption.

Lawmakers passed the measure on Tuesday by a 42-4 vote and sent it to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who proposed the idea and is expected to sign it.

The legislation will allow the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to start work the estimated $500 million canal.

They’ve only approved $53.5 million in funding, however, which will force the department to seek more money next year to continue the project. Nebraska can build the canal under a 1923 agreement.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...
Little Big Town to perform in Lincoln July 28.
Little Big Town announces concert in Lincoln
A grand jury determined that law enforcement did nothing wrong in an officer involved shooting...
Grand jury clears state trooper in Juniata shooting
Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. Large hail,...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening

Latest News

A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
Ambulance generic
Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire
LPD investigators Tim Cronin and Matthew Franken were honored for their work in solving the...
Two LPD investigators receive Mayoral Award of Excellence for solving two-year homicide investigation
lpd
LPD investigators honored by mayor for solving homicide case