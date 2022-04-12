Advertisement

Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a Madison County man who was burning trash on his rural property died when the flames caught his clothing on fire.

The Norfolk Daily News reports the incident happened Monday morning on property northwest of Norfolk. Firefighters and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies called to the scene for a report of a fire found 72-year-old Stanley Acklie dead on his property from burn injuries.

Officials say his body was found near a fire that was burning several outbuildings on the property. Sheriff Todd Volk said in a statement that Acklie had been burning trash when the fire apparently went out of control.

The area has been under an elevated fire risk because of high winds and dry conditions.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...
Little Big Town to perform in Lincoln July 28.
Little Big Town announces concert in Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
The U.S. Honor Flag will honor the service and sacrifice of Fire Chief Darren Krull on Monday.
United States Honor Flag to honor Chief Krull

Latest News

A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
LPD investigators Tim Cronin and Matthew Franken were honored for their work in solving the...
Two LPD investigators receive Mayoral Award of Excellence for solving two-year homicide investigation
lpd
LPD investigators honored by mayor for solving homicide case
Israel Beetison House
Fire destroys historic Ashland house