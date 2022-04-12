LIVE: President Biden to address gas prices, talk infrastructure in Iowa

(WOWT) - President Biden is at a biofuel plant in Menlo, Iowa, to talk about gas prices and infrastructure.

The president departed Washington, D.C., on Air Force One around 11:15 a.m.

The visit to the small Iowa town, home to POET Bioprocessing, is expected to be the backdrop for an announcement suspending a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer.

The Biden administration hopes the move, supported by Congressional members from both parties, will tamp down gas prices that have spiked during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

E-15 should be sold this summer, throughout the energy crisis and beyond. It is a fuel that burns cleaner and will help American families save money at the pump. https://t.co/l4X6Y8CF0m — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) April 12, 2022

Pres Biden is visiting Iowa ethanol plant 2morrow I’ve made repeated calls for E15 yr round bc it’s good for environment good for natl security good 4farmers hopefully tomorrow Pres Biden comes 2his senses & announces E15 yr round to lower ga$ price$ +enhance energy independence — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 11, 2022

“Homegrown Iowa biofuels provide a quick and clean solution for lowering prices at the pump and bolstering production would help us become energy independent once again,″ Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said. He was among nine Republican and seven Democratic senators from Midwestern states who sent Biden a letter last month urging him to allow year-round E15 sales.

I'm always working to save folks money wherever I can, and I took two big steps to try and help do just that in recent weeks — including voting to cap the price of insulin at $35 a month and urging @POTUS to make E15 available year-round to cut gas prices.https://t.co/91NUF94NT9 — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) April 11, 2022

The president is also expected to talk more about how his Build a Better America plan’s infrastructure investments will benefit rural communities.

