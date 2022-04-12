LIVE: President Biden to address gas prices, talk infrastructure in Iowa
(WOWT) - President Biden is at a biofuel plant in Menlo, Iowa, to talk about gas prices and infrastructure.
The president departed Washington, D.C., on Air Force One around 11:15 a.m.
The visit to the small Iowa town, home to POET Bioprocessing, is expected to be the backdrop for an announcement suspending a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer.
The Biden administration hopes the move, supported by Congressional members from both parties, will tamp down gas prices that have spiked during Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“Homegrown Iowa biofuels provide a quick and clean solution for lowering prices at the pump and bolstering production would help us become energy independent once again,″ Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said. He was among nine Republican and seven Democratic senators from Midwestern states who sent Biden a letter last month urging him to allow year-round E15 sales.
The president is also expected to talk more about how his Build a Better America plan’s infrastructure investments will benefit rural communities.
