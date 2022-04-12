Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster County | Watch live severe weather coverage
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Lancaster County Tuesday until 7:45 p.m. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln.
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County has been extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m. View other active weather alerts here.
