Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster County | Watch live severe weather coverage

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Lancaster County Tuesday until 7:45 p.m. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County has been extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m. View other active weather alerts here.

Watch live severe weather coverage from the 1011 NOW Weather team in the video player above.

