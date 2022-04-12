Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster County | Watch live severe weather coverage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Lancaster County Tuesday until 7:45 p.m. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County has been extended until Tuesday at 8 p.m. View other active weather alerts here.

Watch live severe weather coverage from the 1011 NOW Weather team in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.