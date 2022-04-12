Town library a source of pride in Nehawka

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Cass County community has come together to improve the local library, with a goal of making it a place where kids and read and gather.

The historic Nehawka library was built as a log cabin, and has been on the National Historic Register since 1934. It has been a focal point for Nehawka. “Since it was built, it’s had only one other revamping or refreshing,” village board member Tim Dineen said. “That was about 30 years ago. It hasn’t been used a lot in the last 20 years. So, about six months ago, some members of the board and people in town decided that we would clean this thing up, and make it a children’s library and activity center.”

Dineen says the community worked together to put in new carpet, and there’s been an effort to stock the shelves with new books. “It’s turned out really great,” Dineen said. “The kids come out, they play checkers, they do some crafts. We even offer a chance to watch DVDs related to the books, and that gets the kids even more interested in reading. The building itself is in good shape, but the interior just needed some help. We added carpet, some people came and wired in the new lights, some people brought books, some people painted the ceiling. Really, the whole town came together and did it, and we did it in basically two weekends.”

“In conjunction with the Nehawka volunteer fire department, Santa Claus visits every year,” Dineen said. “We do a whole event with the fire department, and last year Mrs. Claus read books to the kids in the library. A block away they visited Santa Claus, and then they came here to see Mrs. Claus.”

Dineen says Nehawka is a good community, and one where people come together and care for one another. If you are wondering about the name of the town, it is derived from an Omaha and Oto Indian name meaning “rustling water.” If you get a chance, check out the community, enjoy the town park, and see the unique log cabin library there.

