Two LPD investigators receive Mayoral Award of Excellence for solving two-year homicide investigation

LPD investigators Tim Cronin and Matthew Franken were honored for their work in solving the...
LPD investigators Tim Cronin and Matthew Franken were honored for their work in solving the murder of Jessica Brandon.(Samantha Bernt 10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two members of the Lincoln Police Department were honored for their work by the mayor on Monday.

It has to do with a two-year homicide investigation. The officers were given the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.

Jessica Brandon was murdered in a home invasion gone wrong on July 31, 2018. Two LPD investigators, Matthew Franken and Tim Cronin, were honored for their work in providing closure to Brandon’s family.

Brandon was killed during a home invasion when multiple suspects entered her home, restrained her children and fatally shot her.

“It was motivated by marijuana, where a mother lost her life,” said Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille. “It shouldn’t have happened, but it did happen. And to put the pieces together and give closure to the family, we fortunately have two investigators, like Tim and Matt, that do this job and they do it very very well.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described how Franken and Cronin got a break in the case with home surveillance video showing the suspects breaking in.

She said the two were able to track down leads, find the five suspects and collaborate with other agencies and Brandon’s family.

“First and foremost, we’re just thankful there was resolution for Jessica Brandon’s family and friends, and we’re thankful for not only what they did and how patient they were with us, but we’re thankful for the United States Attorneys Office,” Franken said. “And we’re thankful for the citizens of Lincoln doing what they always do which is help when we need it.”

Investigators Franken and Cronin said the job wouldn’t have been possible without all of that help.

“It goes from hunting the suspects back down in Texas, to Omaha, to writing search warrants in Lincoln, writing search warrants in Texas, talking with the family sitting down with the family,” Cronin said. “There’s multiple things that need to be done that two people just can’t handle by themselves.”

Cronin and Franken were nominated by LPD Sergeant Mike Ripley. All five homicide suspects were convicted, two of them are serving life sentences.

