Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...
Little Big Town to perform in Lincoln July 28.
Little Big Town announces concert in Lincoln
A grand jury determined that law enforcement did nothing wrong in an officer involved shooting...
Grand jury clears state trooper in Juniata shooting
Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. Large hail,...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening

Latest News

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
2022 Nebraska Primary Election Voter’s Guide
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: State Legislature
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: First Congressional District
Mike Flood
Nebraska GOP picks Mike Flood as special election candidate