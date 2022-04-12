Verge earns invite to Portsmouth Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. has been selected to participate in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) taking place this week.

The four-day pre-draft camp features 64 of the top seniors in the country and scouts from both the NBA and overseas. The event runs from Wednesday, April 13 to Saturday, April 16, and is the first PIT since 2019 because of COVID-19.

Verge started 31 games for the Huskers in the 2021-22 season after transferring from Arizona State, averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He led the Big Ten Conference in assists per game and ranked among conference leaders in steals (1.6, third), free throw percentage (.770, 10th), field goal percentage (.450, 12th) and points per game (16th).

Verge, who ranked 21st nationally in assists, finished the year in fifth place on NU’s single-season assist chart with 169. He played his best basketball down the stretch, averaging 16.6 points on 51 percent shooting, including 35 percent from 3-point range, along with 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game over NU’s final nine games. He had 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals in the Huskers’ Big Ten Tournament game against Northwestern and keyed NU’s win over No. 10 Wisconsin with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Verge totaled 1,156 in his three-year Division I career along with over 300 assists and 300 rebounds in just 81 contests.

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament dates back to 1953 as the oldest pre-draft camp. Recent Huskers who have played in the event include James Palmer Jr. (2019), Tai Webster (2017) and Shavon Shields (2016).

