Advertisement

Video shows school district bus driver making stop at liquor store while on duty

A video appears to show a school bus driver making a stop at a liquor store while on duty. (Source: WDAM, Terry Huncho Price/Facebook)
By WDAM Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A video on social media is gaining attention in the Mississippi area when it comes to a bus driver seemingly making an unscheduled stop at a local shopping center.

WDAM reports it obtained a video from April 7 that shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking out of a liquor store with what a witness called a bottle in his hand and getting back on the bus before driving away.

The Lamar County School District Supt. Steven Hampton issued the following statement regarding the video:

“On Thursday, April 7th, a concerned citizen made us aware of a situation where we had an employee use a school district bus for a personal reason. We have investigated this incident and have found it to be true. We have taken disciplinary actions against this employee that are in line with our policies.”

School officials have not released any further immediate information about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house
Ambulance generic
Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire
Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. Large hail,...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...

Latest News

10/11 has issued Weather Alert Day for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 due to the potential for severe...
Severe Weather Alert issued for Lancaster County
LB 920, a sweeping criminal justice bill, failed to pass a cloture vote after hours of debate.
Political deadlock kills data driven criminal justice initiative in Nebraska
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
Latest Prison Reform Effort Fails (5 p.m.)
Latest Prison Reform Effort Fails (5 p.m.)