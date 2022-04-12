Advertisement

Waverly alum, Anni Evans, receives scholarship

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anni Evans was surprised at practice on Monday with a scholarship by head coach John Cook.

Evans played in 61 sets for the Huskers in 2021 finishing the year with 24 assists and 37 digs. Evans was awarded the Elite 90 award at the end of last season.

The award is given to the player with the highest GPA in the Final Four. Evans is heading into her junior year in 2022.

