Waverly falls to Elkhorn in Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly and Elkhorn kicked off the annual EMC baseball tournament at Lawson Park in Waverly on Monday.

Waverly struck first on a Jake Bream RBI single up the middle to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Elkhorn would score two in the third inning on consecutive RBI hit-by-pitches to take the 2-1 lead, but Waverly’s Payton Engle took advantage of an Antler throwing error to tie it up at 2 in the 4th.

In the top of the 5th Elkhorn’s Garrett Rine drove in a pair on a single to left to put the Antlers back up 5-3, and they would tack on two more runs to win by a score of 7-3.

Waverly will play the sixth-seeded Blair Bears in a consolation game on April 14th.

