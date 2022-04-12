Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful storm system will move into the central plains Tuesday triggering the potential for severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few morning showers or sprinkles will be possible and it will be breezy. Once the warm front moves through the area, a big warm up is expected this afternoon and it will be windy. Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible late in the day and Tuesday evening.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible (1011 Weather)

Severe weather risk categories. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Tuesday morning in the Lincoln area with a few isolated showers or sprinkles possible. Partly to mostly sunny, windy and very warm. Highs in the upper 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and evening. Many of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes will be possible and perhaps an isolated strong tornado or two.

Windy and very warm for parts of Nebraska Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms through midnight with severe storms still possible. After midnight it will be blustery and colder with a few scattered showers possible. Wind becoming northwesterly 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Much colder tonight and blustery. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 50s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. There will be a slight chance for a shower or sprinkles Wednesday morning.

Colder and blustery. (1011 Weather)

Below average temperatures will continue Thursday into early next week. Precipitation chances appear to be small at this time after Tuesday.

Below average temperatures expected after Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

