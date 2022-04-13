Coffee Destination in Kimball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are traveling west, there’s a spot that’s on the 2022 Nebraska Tourism Passport Program that you might want to check out for coffee, along with breakfast and lunch options.

“I bought the coffee shop in January of 2020,” Nebraska Coffee owner Hannah Snyder said. “We moved locations in June of last year, and we opened in August of 2021 at this current location.” The building where the business is housed, has been a number of things. “It was a roofing and siding company,” Snyder said. “Before that, I know this was a restaurant back in the day. My baker was telling me this morning he remembers coming here as a kid, and playing a bowling game they had in there, and coming to the soda shop.”

Snyder is from the Harrisburg area, and her husband farms in the area. She has three kids, so she is a busy mom. But she’s found time to open “Nebraska Coffee.” “I’m very thankful for everyone in the community who stops by and sees us,” Snyder said. “Our slogan is ‘tasty eats, drinks and treats.’ We have breakfast options, lunch options, we have donuts Tuesday through Saturday, we have fresh-baked goods, we have pastries. We are open Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. And then Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. We are not open on Sundays.”

“If you are here for breakfast for the first time, I would recommend a cheddar bagel with bacon,” Snyder said. “If you are here for lunch, I would have you try the buffalo chicken flatbread pizza. For coffee, my favorite right now is ‘The Nebraskan’, which is kind of our signature drink. It has vanilla, toasted marshmallow, and white chocolate. You can get that hot, iced or blended. All of our drinks can be that way.”

Snyder says she bought the coffee shop with the name “Nebraska Coffee”, and she thought it didn’t need to change. The business offers an inviting interior design, with a rustic and industrial vibe. “We get people of the interstate,” Snyder said. “We see a lot of new faces day in and day out, which is what we were going for. Not that I didn’t enjoy seeing my daily faces, but it’s time for more. We’ve also bought the corner building next to us, and we are hoping to tear into it this summer, and make something out of it, but I don’t know what yet.” So, stay tuned for future developments at Nebraska Coffee, and feel free to stop by and get your Nebraska Passport stamped there.

