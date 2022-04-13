College View Church raising money for Ukraine families

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the war in Ukraine carries on, Nebraskans continue to step up and help. College View Church in Lincoln will raise money to send directly to families in need, and they’re asking for your help.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is worldwide, branching out to more than 600 churches and schools across Ukraine. College View Church in Lincoln is helping out by collecting donations in Nebraska and giving their overseas community some assistance.

Rebecca Kolb is a high school freshman and member at College View Church. After watching the destruction in Ukraine, her desire to help turned into a challenge to the Lincoln community to do more.

On April 24, the church will hold a benefit dinner to raise funds for those in need across Ukraine. The entire banquet has been organized and will be put on by students, with a goal to raise $10,000. The event will have a college professor of World Relations and a Ukrainian church member to tell his story.

“We just need to remember that everyone has a story and everyone is an individual that has gone through things and is struggling,” Kolb said, “We should do whatever we can to help them within our church or community or even within the world, we should try and help people however we can.”

You can reserve a table or simply donate to the churches efforts.

