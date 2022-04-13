Fire south of Wymore now 80 percent contained

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A controlled burn spread into a working fire south of Wymore on Tuesday, but officials say the fire is now roughly 80 percent contained.

According to Wymore Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Mark Meints, the controlled burn spread due to the high winds, burning roughly 2 and a half miles along Highway 8 between South 10th and South 23rd streets.

Meints said the fire was stopped just before reaching the Big Indian Creek Reservoir.

Wymore Fire Department, Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Odell Fire Department, Beatrice Rural Fire Department, and Barneston Rural Volunteer Fire Department all helped fighting the fire throughout the day on Tuesday.

Meints said crews were forced to take a break from fighting the fire due to severe weather that rolled through on Tuesday night.

