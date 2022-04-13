Advertisement

Fire south of Wymore now 80 percent contained

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A controlled burn spread into a working fire south of Wymore on Tuesday, but officials say the fire is now roughly 80 percent contained.

According to Wymore Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Mark Meints, the controlled burn spread due to the high winds, burning roughly 2 and a half miles along Highway 8 between South 10th and South 23rd streets.

Meints said the fire was stopped just before reaching the Big Indian Creek Reservoir.

Wymore Fire Department, Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Odell Fire Department, Beatrice Rural Fire Department, and Barneston Rural Volunteer Fire Department all helped fighting the fire throughout the day on Tuesday.

Meints said crews were forced to take a break from fighting the fire due to severe weather that rolled through on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. Large hail,...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house
Ambulance generic
Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire
LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Severe weather potential late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night...

Latest News

10/11 has issued Weather Alert Day for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 due to severe storms.
Watch live weather coverage
State Climatologist: Dry spring brings ideal fire conditions to Nebraska
State Climatologist: Dry spring brings ideal fire conditions to Nebraska
LB 920, a sweeping criminal justice bill, failed to pass a cloture vote after hours of debate.
Political deadlock kills data driven criminal justice initiative in Nebraska
Latest Prison Reform Effort Fails (5 p.m.)
Latest Prison Reform Effort Fails (5 p.m.)