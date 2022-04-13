Advertisement

Former Trump chief of staff Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020 presidential election, as polls showed Trump trailing Joe Biden, and in the months following Trump's loss to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state.

Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina.

In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday.

A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch asked the attorney general’s office in March to handle any probe into Meadows’ voter registration and said she would recuse herself from the matter. She noted that Meadows, a former congressman from the area, contributed to her campaign for DA and appeared in political ads endorsing her.

Public records indicated Meadows is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in that state in the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail in Milford
View severe weather photos and videos
Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening. Large hail,...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house
Ambulance generic
Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire
A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a historic tax relief bill into law on Wednesday.
Gov. Ricketts signs historic tax relief bill
FILE - Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston...
Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees
A polar bear is shown in the Arctic in this file photo. The world is potentially on track to...
There’s still a way to reach global goal on climate change