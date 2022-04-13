Huskers Claim game two of doubleheader over Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team claimed its 15th consecutive win with an 8-3 five-inning victory over Iowa on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader that was cut short due to inclement weather. The Huskers won game one 14-1.

The game was halted in the middle of the sixth inning with the Huskers lead 8-6, but could not be resumed and the score reverted back to the last completed inning.

With its 15 straight win overall and 10th consecutive conference victory, Nebraska moved to 30-9 on the season and 10-0 in conference play. Iowa dropped to 18-20 overall (1-10 Big Ten). The Huskers scored two runs in each of the first four innings to build their 8-3 advantage.

Through five innings, Sydney Gray led the Big Red going 3-for-4 with one RBI. Cam Ybarra, Ava Bredwell and Mya Felder all added two hits while Brooke and Billie Andrews each notched a homer. In the circle, Courtney Wallace recorded her second win of the day to move to 13-4 on the season. Wallace pitched five innings, recording four strikeouts while giving up six hits. For the Hawkeyes, Emma Henderson (0-1) took the loss, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up four runs and five hits.

Iowa was the first to get on the board with one run in the top of the first inning. After a single, the runner advanced after a passed ball and a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly scored one to put the Hawkeyes up, 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Billie Andrews reached after a throwing error and took second on a wild pitch. Cam Ybarra singled to score Andrews followed by an RBI single from Gray to score Ybarra and give NU a 2-1 lead.

The Hawkeyes tied it up in the top of the second. A double put a runner in scoring position, followed by an RBI single to score one. Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the second. Peyton Glatter led off with a single to left field. Brooke Andrews followed with a sacrifice bunt, advancing Glatter to second. Billie Andrews notched a two-run homer - her 18th of the season - over the right-center field fence, making it 4-2. The Big Red added two more runs in the bottom of the third.

Bredwell led off with a single and with two outs, Brooke Andrews smashed a deep ball over the left field fence for a two-run homer, extending the lead to 6-2. Iowa added one in the top of the fourth after a solo home run over the center field fence from Maggie Vasa, making it 6-3.A single from Ybarra and RBI doubles from Gray and Felder added two more runs to extend the lead to 8-3. During the top of the sixth, the Hawkeyes added three two-out runs after a Husker error extended the inning. Nebraska was due up in the bottom of the sixth before the game was delayed due to lightning protocols and eventually called due to continued severe weather.

In accordance with Big Ten Conference policy, the score reverted back to the last completed inning, marking a 8-3 win for NU. The Huskers remain at Bowlin Stadium this weekend, April 15-17 for a three-game series against Minnesota. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

Game two against the Gophers will be Saturday at 1 p.m. while the final game of the series will take place on Sunday at Noon. Games two and game three can be watched on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action for all three games free on the Huskers Radio Network or Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt.

