Hy-Vee, Lincoln organizations, hand out free hams for Easter weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In preparation for Easter, Hy-Vee gave away free hams to families across the Midwest on Tuesday.

It’s the fifth year of Hams for the Holidays, and event put on in partnership with Hormel and the Food Bank of Lincoln.

In addition to local organizations, the Lincoln Police Department helped hand out 250 hams to families at Southwood Lutheran Church.

People did not need to fill out any forms to take part, they just had to show up.

The event not only put food on the table for Lincoln families, it was also a celebration for the upcoming start of Hy-Vee’s Food Bank Friday’s, an event used to raise money for local food banks.

“People are just so gracious it’s an absolute fun day to see people’s expressions and how thankful they are for us to be able to provide something like this as Hy-Vee, as Hormel Foods, and our Lincoln Police Department partnering with Food Bank of Lincoln,” said Steve Parker, district store manage for Hy-Vee Inc.

Hy-Vee said this event, which they hold throughout the region, is important as food insecurity is prevalent now more than ever.

This is one of 19 stops that Hy-Vee plans to make to hand out holiday hams. They hope to hand out over 7,000 for Easter weekend across the region.

