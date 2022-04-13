Advertisement

LSO: Man arrested for sexually assaulting developmentally disabled teen

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled teen for years.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, deputies were detailed to a Lincoln school on Tuesday following a report from a student who said they’d been sexually assaulted by someone they know.

LSO said the teenager was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center and a search warrant was drafted to inspect the suspect’s home.

Sheriff Wagner said the teenager is developmentally disabled and explained to investigators that the assaults had been happening over the last three to four years.

A search warrant at the 53-year-old man’s home was served Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. and he was arrested around 11:45 p.m.

Sheriff Wagner said the man is a convicted felon and had two firearms in his home.

The man was arrested for 1st degree sexual assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, strangulation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the 53-year-old man had been arrested in Texas back in 2005 for indecency with a child: sexual contact but the charge was later dismissed in 2006.

10/11 is not releasing the man’s name to better protect the victim’s identity.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can report it to the anonymous Child Abuse Hotline by calling (800) 652-1999.

