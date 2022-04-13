Advertisement

Nebraska vs. Creighton baseball game suspended in fourth inning

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to inclement weather, tonight’s game vs. Creighton has been suspended in the fourth inning.

Any update on a possible makeup date will be provided at a later date. Tickets to tonight’s game can be used for a possible rescheduled date or exchanged for general admission to another regular-season home game.

