Thursday Forecast: April’s “Cool” Day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gusty west-northwest winds will keep temperatures well-below average on your Thursday...

Mainly dry and seasonably cool weather will be in place for most of the rest of the week...and even into the upcoming Easter weekend. Strong winds will be part of our weather picture on Thursday...with gusts of 30-to-40 mph or higher possible at times. Those gusty winds will keep daytime highs in the 40s and 50s on Thursday...and our temperatures will average out about 10-to-15° BELOW normal right through the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will spend a lot of time in the 20s and lower 30s over the next several days as well. Easter Sunday does warm up a bit...but we will include a chance for some rain...and at times both early and late in the day...even some snow. Temperatures remain on the seasonably cool side early next week...with some “moderation” in readings likely by the middle-to-end of the week.

Lows tonight will fall into the teens...20s...and lower 30s with the coldest readings found in the west.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will once again struggle a bit into the 40s and 50s...with gusty winds making it feel a bit chillier.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

It will be teens...20s...and lower 30s again by early Friday morning.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

More 40s and 50s for Friday afternoon...with a little less wind expected.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook keeps it seasonably cool through the weekend...with a chance for both rain and snow on Easter Sunday. More 50s to start next week...but a bit of a warming trend by next Wednesday along with a chance for additional precipitation.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.