Wednesday Forecast: Much cooler and windy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an eventful Tuesday that featured record high temperatures and severe thunderstorms, below average temperatures return to the area Wednesday. The next couple of days look to be windy as well. Chilly mornings and cool afternoons should remain through this weekend.

While Central and Western Nebraska will likely be mostly sunny for the majority of the day Wednesday, Eastern Nebraska looks to begin mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s versus the 70s, 80s and 90s experienced on Tuesday. Winds will be northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday looks to be another windy day before there is a break from the strong winds Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday and early next week look to be breezy. Temperatures should remain below average for the second half of this week and early next week. There is a chance for more precipitation Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

