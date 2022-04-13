Windy and much cooler Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After record highs on Tuesday, Wednesday high temperatures will be much cooler. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be 35 to 40 degrees colder along with a gusty northwest wind making it feel even chillier. The cooler than average temperatures will continue into early next week.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning with a small chance for a rain or snow shower. Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder Wednesday. Highs in the lower 50s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Much colder across Nebraska Wednesday afternoon (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Cold temperatures for Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, windy and continued cool on Thursday. Highs in the mid 50s with a west-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cool temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Cooler than average temperatures continue through early next week. There is a chance of rain on Easter Sunday with some snow possibly mixed in early Sunday morning.

Cool temperatures will continue through the up coming weekend. (1011 Weather)

