City of Lincoln asking people to conserve water as dry spell continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far this spring, the theme continues to be dry conditions across Nebraska. As of the last drought monitor, 96.5% of Nebraska is covered by moderate to extreme drought conditions.

It’s something the City of Lincoln is already taking into account. It’s asking people to consider conserving water, specifically watering outside.

Steve Owen, the City’s Manager of Water Production said thankfully we aren’t seeing as bad of conditions as in 2012, which was the last time Lincoln had mandatory water restrictions in place. Models and predictions show conserving water now will set residents up better for the coming months.

“We thought this would be a good time to remind our customers of the value of water conservation,” Owen said.

Lincoln’s water supply comes from wells on the Platte River. After consulting with people who monitor climate conditions and water levels, the city realized that putting the call out early would be beneficial. Owen does note, however, that it’s likely we won’t have mandatory restrictions later on either way.

“We have also increased our summer capacity in our system by over 30% by installing additional wells since 2012,” Owen said.

For places like Nebraska Nursery near 76th and Pioneer Streets, spring planting is picking up. They said you have a few options for conserving water.

One is planting native Nebraska plants, like tall grasses or plants with deep roots. The second is to limit watering and try things like deep watering, which allows water to soak farther into the ground and hold moisture for longer.

“Once we get into the 70s, 80s, maybe then you’re looking at every two or three days,” said Lyle Luebbe with the nursery. “You’d be better to do a deep watering less frequently.”

Owen also said conserving water this spring and summer could save you money.

“A customer that’s using a lot of water for lawn irrigation - that rate is over 100% higher than the lowest rate that we have,” Owen said.

For a better idea of just how much water goes to things like lawn maintenance, Owen said on a hot and dry day, people will use more than 50% of the daily water supply on things like watering grasses and plants.

