Cornhusker State Games early registration deadline April 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker State Games have been a staple across the state for decades and this year will once again feature the sports Nebraskans have come to love as well as a new addition: 7 on 7 flag football.

Dave Mlnarik with the Nebraska Sports Council said he’s excited to have athletes back in Lincoln.

“It really is a big celebration of sports and sportsmanship,” Mlnarik said, “There’s improvement and personal improvement that comes along with it, but it’s really about people getting to do what they enjoy and having fun doing it.”

Not only are the Cornhusker State Games great for the athletes to socialize and connect, Jeff Maul with the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau said it’s also great for the city of Lincoln.

“From a tourism standpoint, the Cornhusker State Games is one of those events that’s a must see and must participate,” Maul said, “You want to be a part of it, it’s a big part of the community. People from across the state embrace Lincoln better than any other community across the state.”

Opening ceremonies for the games are on July 15 and the day of the opening ceremony, Jesse Rood will attempt the world record for ax throwing distance.

The Cornhusker State games are only three months away, but the price hike starts after April 15. You can head to the state games website for more information on registration and what sports will be available this year.

