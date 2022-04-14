Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. joins Charles Herbster on three-city tour campaign stop

Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster hit the campaign trail on a three-city tour with Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
North Platte was one of three stops. They met with supporters at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds for a meet and greet.

Lincoln County rancher Trey Wasserburger introduced the pair.

The former president’s son is no stranger to the campaign trail. He visited Nebraska in 2020 during his father’s re-election campaign. He also, at one point, stumped for 2nd District Congressman Don Bacon.

Herbster was endorsed by Trump in October saying the Falls City farmer and businessman would “do a fantastic job.”

Since that announcement, Governor Pete Ricketts has said Herbster is not qualified for the job and endorsed Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations

