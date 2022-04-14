Advertisement

Frank returns to pitching rotation for BYU series

Koty Frank is a senior pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Koty Frank is a senior pitcher for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senior right-hander Koty Frank is scheduled to return to Nebraska’s pitching rotation for the Huskers’ upcoming series against BYU. Frank has a 2-0 record with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts. He was unavailable last weekend and did not play.

Nebraska welcomes BYU to Lincoln for a four-game series on Thursday-Saturday, April 14-16 at Hawks Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Cougars is set for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday with a seven-inning game at 2:05 p.m., followed by a nine-inning game. First pitch in Saturday’s series finale is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. This weekend’s series can be seen on B1G+. Fans can also listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call all the action on the Huskers Radio Network. All four games will be carried on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

