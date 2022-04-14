Friday Forecast: Still a bit cool...but a lot less wind

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quiet-but-cool weather should lead us into the Easter weekend...

Much of the region should get a break from the blustery conditions of the past several days...with much lighter winds expected for both Friday and Saturday. With that being said...temperatures will remain seasonably cool. Overnight lows in the 20s-to-lower 30s will remain through the weekend...with daytime highs expected to hold in the upper 40s-to-upper 50s for both Friday and Saturday. While not as windy...it won’t be “calm” either...with north-northeasterly winds of 8-to-18 mph and gusts to 25 mph quite common. There will be a chance for some light rain...maybe even some light snow...from late Saturday night and into Easter Sunday morning...with some rain showers still possible over eastern Nebraska even into the afternoon on Sunday. This disturbance should be a “minor” one...but may have a bit of an impact on anyone involved with sunrise church services on Easter Sunday...or Easter Egg hunts later in the day. Stay tuned for forecast updates going forward.

Lows tonight will drop into the teens...20s...and lower 30s again.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will still be “seasonably” cool...but it will feel a little nicer because of lighter winds. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday morning lows will still be quite chilly...with upper teens to upper 20s for most of us.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday afternoon will stay in the mid 40s to mid 50s range across 10-11 Country.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Easter Sunday highs should return to the 50s and 60s...with the warmer readings in the western-half of the state...but we will have that precipitation chance during the day.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes cooler-than-average temperatures into early next week...the precipitation chance for Easter Sunday...then a return of more moderate temperatures and an additional moisture chance for Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

