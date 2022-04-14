Husker Hoops team screens groundbreaking documentary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Memorial Stadium was a popular place on Wednesday evening, but not for any competition. Nebraska Athletics hosted a documentary screening and discussion surrounding race and equality.

Nebraska Athletics hosting the @LoyolaProject tonight.



It’s a doc on how the 1963 Ramblers changed the game #Huskers pic.twitter.com/X8xYWnrafV — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) April 13, 2022

Dozens of people joined the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team to watch “The Loyal Project,” a documentary many said wasn’t easy to watch.

“Just a really inspiring story of a group that came together from all different walks of life, different backgrounds, different races,” said head coach Fred Hoiberg. “They came together for one common goal.”

The documentary features the 1963 Loyola-Chicago team that changed the game of basketball.

At the time, it wasn’t common for teams to play with more than a couple black players at once. The 1963 Loyola-Chicago team won by starting four black players, an accomplishment many didn’t know about.

“I loved it,” said senior forward Derrick Walker. “Just seeing what they went through and how much it’s changed the game. For me to be able to sit in the seat that I’m in today, I’m very appreciative of that.”

Joining the Nebraska team were Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Nebraska Hall of Fame member Al Maxey, who played for the Huskers in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

“Sports can do so much more for the country by just bringing people together,” Walker said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, just being able to have that common interest can bring everyone together.”

The University of Nebraska is one of 63 universities airing the documentary. The goal is to create meaningful conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion.

