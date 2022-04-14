Huskers add All-American Crockett

Nebraska Head Coach Brett Balak announced the signing of 2021 PING NJCAA All-America men’s golfer Harry Crockett on Wednesday, April 13, as the newest addition to an impressive Husker recruiting class. The sixth signee for the 2022-23 season, Crockett was the 2021 NJCAA Division I runner-up as a freshman at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Not only did the current sophomore help the Blue Dragons to their first-ever NJCAA men’s golf championship, he was also a member of the 24-player All-Nicklaus Team recognizing the top players across all divisions of men’s college golf in 2020-21. He was also a finalist for the Mickelson Most Outstanding Freshman of the Year award.

”We are thrilled that Harry is going to be a Husker,” Balak said. “He is one of the best junior college golfers in the country. He has a great feel for the game and he is extremely consistent in both his preparation and performance. He has accomplished a lot of great things in his two seasons at junior college, but we are confident that his best golf is still in front of him. We can’t wait to get him to Nebraska.”

Originally from Oxted, England, Crockett was the NJCAA District III/Region VI champion, while claiming first-team All-Region VI and first-team All-Jayhawk Conference honors in 2020-21. He produced a 71.6 stroke average as a freshman, including 17 rounds under par.He has continued to play outstanding golf at Hutchinson CC this season.

Crockett is coming off an individual tournament title at the Jayhawk Conference No. 2 on Tuesday, finishing with a three-round total of 198 (-15) that included a second-round 62 (-9) in on Monday. His five-stroke victory on the 6,671-yard layout at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita helped Hutchinson to the team title.Crockett added a 10th-place individual finish at the NJCAA National Preview in Odessa, Texas, in November.

Crockett will be joined by fellow Husker signees Nicholas Canales (Texas), Quinn Yost (New Mexico), Davis Johnson (Minnesota), Evan McDermott (Michigan) and Grant Jabenis (Nebraska) on the 2022-23 Big Red roster.

