Lincoln Southwest wins HAC championship

Lincoln Southwest baseball players receive the HAC tournament championship trophy.
Lincoln Southwest baseball players receive the HAC tournament championship trophy.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The clock was approaching midnight and temperatures were in the 30s late Wednesday at Den Hartog Field, but the conditions didn’t stop Lincoln Southwest players from extending their celebration of the Heartland Athletic Conference championship. The Silver Hawks defeated Kearney 6-3 to claim the HAC title.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Thomas Fraley earned the win for LSW. Fraley ended the game with a strikeout, his sixth of the night, prompting multiple players to throw their gloves high into the air. Starting pitcher Jack Shaffer fanned seven batters for LSW (11-7). The Silver Hawks broke a 3-3 tie in the 6th inning on a Fletcher Peterson sacrifice fly. LSW added two more runs later in the inning.

Lincoln Southwest advanced to the HAC Finals with a thrilling, extra-innings win over top-seeded Lincoln East earlier in the day. The Silver Hawks also had a pair of victories on Tuesday.

10/11 NOW at 6

Lincoln Southwest won the conference title as the tournament’s #5 seed.

