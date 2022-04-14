LPD: Homeowner catches men trying to cut catalytic converter, fires shotgun at suspect’s SUV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a homeowner who caught three people trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car fired a shotgun at the suspect’s SUV.

On Thursday, around 2:50 a.m., LPD said officers responded to a home off 62nd and Fremont Streets on a report of several men, dressed in dark clothing, trying to cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle.

LPD said officers made contact with a 22-year-old man who said he heard ‘sawing’ noises coming from his driveway and when he opened the door, he saw three people under the vehicle.

According to police, the man explained that he retrieved a shotgun from his home but when he returned, the men were getting into a dark colored SUV parked in the street.

Police said the homeowner then discharged one round from his shotgun in the direction of the SUV which sped away from the area.

LPD said at this time, it is unknown if the SUV was struck.

In this case, LPD said the catalytic converter was not stolen, but the homeowner’s vehicle was damaged totaling $500.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

LPD said 513 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to date in 2022. In comparison, a total of 978 catalytic converter thefts were reported in 2021.

Last November, LPD outlined the new ordinance which requires people to apply for and receive a special permit to buy and sell catalytic converters.

