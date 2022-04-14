Advertisement

The Scarlet Hotel opens on Innovation Campus

The Scarlet Hotel on Nebraska Innovation Campus opened to the public Thursday, April 14, 2022.
The Scarlet Hotel on Nebraska Innovation Campus opened to the public Thursday, April 14, 2022.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Scarlet Hotel on Nebraska’s Innovation Campus opened its doors to guests for the first time Thursday.

The Marriott-operated boutique hotel includes a café, restaurant and rooftop bar for the public to enjoy.

On the walls, you’ll find art that reflects Nebraska. The 154 rooms are all named after Nebraska towns.

The $35 million project will eventually house the University of Nebraska’s Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program. Students will take classes there, participate in internships and even work for the hotel.

The Scarlet Hotel
Pure Nebraska

