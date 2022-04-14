The Scarlet Hotel opens on Innovation Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Scarlet Hotel on Nebraska’s Innovation Campus opened its doors to guests for the first time Thursday.

The Marriott-operated boutique hotel includes a café, restaurant and rooftop bar for the public to enjoy.

On the walls, you’ll find art that reflects Nebraska. The 154 rooms are all named after Nebraska towns.

The $35 million project will eventually house the University of Nebraska’s Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program. Students will take classes there, participate in internships and even work for the hotel.

READ MORE: A sneak peek at the new Scarlet Hotel

Pure Nebraska

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.