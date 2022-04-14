Windy and cool Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chilly temperatures will greet us Thursday morning with mainly clear skies. Windy and cool conditions expected to continue Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will continue to be cool, but not as windy. There is a chance for a rain snow mix Easter morning however, no accumulation is expected at this time.

Wind advisory for parts of eastern Nebraska until 7 pm Thursday. Wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible. Red flag warning is also in effect for critical fire weather conditions.

West-northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gust to around 50 mph.

Low humidity, strong wind and dry conditions.

Mostly sunny, windy and cool in the Lincoln area Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s and a strong west to northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Below average temperatures continue.

Partly cloudy and cold Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the upper 20s with the wind becoming northerly at 5 to 15 mph.

Cold morning temperatures Friday.

Partly to mostly sunny and continued cool on Friday. Highs in the mid 50s and a north wind 10 to 20 mph.

Continued cool.

Mostly sunny on Saturday with the below average temperatures continuing. Highs in the lower 50s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph.

Cool temperatures.

Chance for rain possibly mixed with some snow Sunday morning. Cool temperatures continues Sunday through Tuesday. It will be a bit warmer on Wednesday with some rain possible.

Below average temperatures continue through Tuesday.

