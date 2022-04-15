Beatrice cruises past Wahoo to win Trailblazer Conference Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Beatrice Orangemen defeated the Wahoo Warriors on Thursday evening by a score of 7-2 to claim the Trailblazer Conference Baseball Championship.

Senior Orangeman Max Reis opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a 2-RBI double to put Beatrice on top 2-0.

Wahoo responded in the 3rd inning with an RBI double from Freshman Conor Booth to make the score 3-1.

Beatrice would go on to score 4 more runs behind the excellent start of Tucker Timmerman who pitched 6 innings scattering 2 hits, striking out 12, while allowing just 1 run.

Wahoo threatened in the 7th inning, but only scored once, stranding a pair of runners to end the game.

The number-one seeded Orangemen are Trailblazer Conference champions for the first time.

