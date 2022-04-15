Capitol City Blue Run supporting Autism Family Network

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On April 23, the Capitol City Blue Run will be back in-person for the first time in three years. This will be the 7th annual run, with this year’s race at 9 a.m. at the Lancaster Event Center.

As in years past, the run will benefit the Autism Family Network in Lincoln. The group’s mission is to support and advocate for anyone on the autism spectrum and their families.

The goal for this year’s race was to raise $30,000 and as of April 15, that goal has been met. The new goal is $35,000, which will help even further their mission.

“When you first receive a diagnosis for your child, you’re looking for answers and different resources and ways to help your child,” Autism Family Network president, Cathy Martinez said. “The nice part about having a support group network is there’s other people that have already experienced that and they can help you navigate the journey of raising a child on the spectrum.”

The run helps spread awareness, and the money raised will go towards inclusive events for children with autism and their families.

“Some of those programs include a young adult social club, an art club, swim lesson scholarships for kids on the spectrum, movie nights and swim nights throughout the year,” Martinez said. “Whatever families would like to do, just to give them the opportunity to participate in different events that are community inclusive.”

Registration is still open for both runners and sponsors. Race organizers said to enter from Havelock Avenue and go to Gate 3.

