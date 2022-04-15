Cool Again Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures will continue for the first half of the weekend. There is a decent chance of precipitation for Easter Sunday. Warmer temperatures return next week.

Saturday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds should then increase so that by the afternoon it is partly cloudy and by the evening it is mostly cloudy. Winds will be north then east at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

An upper level disturbance should move through the area late Saturday night into Easter Sunday. This will provide Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas the chance of precipitation for the second half of the weekend. A rain-snow mix or perhaps even all snow is possible early Sunday morning, then it should warm up enough that just rain is possible later Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. A trace to two-tenths of an inch of snowfall accumulation and a trace to two-tenths of rainfall is in the forecast for those that see precipitation this weekend. If you are going to a church service, brunch or Easter egg hunt Sunday morning, be sure to have the umbrella, rain jacket and maybe even snow boots with you just in case. High temperatures will be in the 40s in much of Eastern Nebraska with mid to upper 60s likely for Southwest Nebraska. It looks to be a breezy day too with southeast winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Below average temperatures are likely for most, if not all, of the area Monday. Warmer, above average temperatures look to return mid-to-late next week. There is a chance of rain Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be windy.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

