Cool temperatures continue on Friday with less wind

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures will continue Friday and into the weekend. The good news is that it won’t be as windy Friday and Saturday. A storm system will bring the chance for scattered rain showers Saturday night and into Easter morning. There could be some snow mixed in at times early Sunday morning. High temperatures on Sunday will be warmer in central and western Nebraska with cool temperatures in eastern Nebraska.

Partly to mostly sunny and cool in the Lincoln area on Friday. Highs in the lower 50s with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Cooler than average temperatures continue (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and cold Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cold morning temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and cool on Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Below average temperatures will continue Saturday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Saturday night with scattered rain showers developing around midnight. Scattered showers will continue into early Sunday morning. The rain could mix with some snow Sunday morning however, no accumulation is expected. Some peeks of sun will be possible Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A bit warmer in central and western Nebraska. Cool temperatures continue in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Below average temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with a chance for scattered rain showers on Tuesday. Wednesday will be warmer with the chance of showers continuing. We may see 70 degrees on Thursday.

Warmer temperatures expected next week. (1011 Weather)

